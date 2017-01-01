“We all have to walk through the shadow in order to find the light.” I am a person who uses street photography to better understand myself and my life. Every picture that I have photographed reflects my emotions, my feelings, and my experience at the moment it was made.

At first, I practiced street photography randomly. I just went out and photographed as part of my routine. Slowly, I found myself being attracted to people who were walking alone. Probably since I enjoy solitude, I felt a kinship with these single-person frames.

Afterward, I did research about light. I studied color palettes from Edward Hopper to Ernst Haas; I read about the rhetoric of images by Roland Barthes; I thought about Sigmund Freud’s concept of the uncanny; I looked at clips from Ted Forbes. Finally, I went out photographing: morning, afternoon and evening, every single day. I noticed that from the morning until the late afternoon, the sunlight was too bright. Around dusk, the fallen light provided a proper contrast and the right temperature for the color and tone I was seeking.



The main colors I use in this work are orange (in the light areas) and dark blue (in the shadows). They provide the right balance between happiness and sadness that I am hoping to express. This work was produced over the course of one year in Nottingham, UK .This is my “Stage of Light.”

—Tan Kraipuk