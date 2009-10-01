The wonders and calamities of nature and life on Earth seem as endless as the cosmos themselves. Here are 65 amazing photo series that draw their inspiration from the beauty of nature, the cycles of life, changing weather and environments, and much more. The editors of LensCulture hope you find some inspiration from these 65 photographers whose work ranges from the poetic and sublime, to conservation, activism, documentary, reportage, landscape, wildlife, marco, micro, and humanity’s impact on the planet we call home.
Enjoy!
—Jim Casper and the editorial team at LensCulture
Click on each name below to see a full feature article about each of these 65 photographers:
Feature65 Amazing Photo Series Inspired by the EarthThe wonders and calamities of nature and life on Earth seem as endless as the cosmos themselves — Here are 65 amazing photo series that draw their inspiration from the beauty of nature, the cycles of life, changing weather and environments, and much more.
Feature
65 Amazing Photo Series Inspired by the Earth
The wonders and calamities of nature and life on Earth seem as endless as the cosmos themselves — Here are 65 amazing photo series that draw their inspiration from the beauty of nature, the cycles of life, changing weather and environments, and much more.
65 Amazing Photo Series Inspired by the Earth
The wonders and calamities of nature and life on Earth seem as endless as the cosmos themselves — Here are 65 amazing photo series that draw their inspiration from the beauty of nature, the cycles of life, changing weather and environments, and much more.
The wonders and calamities of nature and life on Earth seem as endless as the cosmos themselves. Here are 65 amazing photo series that draw their inspiration from the beauty of nature, the cycles of life, changing weather and environments, and much more. The editors of LensCulture hope you find some inspiration from these 65 photographers whose work ranges from the poetic and sublime, to conservation, activism, documentary, reportage, landscape, wildlife, marco, micro, and humanity’s impact on the planet we call home.
Trending this Week
Every Body Has a Story to Tell
“If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, why are we fed so much imagery about what we are supposed to look like?” A series that challenges traditional notions of beauty and revels in the supple forms of the human body.
Announcing the Winners & Finalists—LensCulture Portrait Awards 2018!
Portraits have a unique and captivating power to spark our curiosity and connections with other people—discover outstanding work by 39 talented photographers who offer us a fresh and inspiring array of the best of contemporary portraiture from...
“Life Looks Better Through a Viewfinder”—Mentoring and Wisdom from David Alan Harvey
The Magnum photographer speaks about why every emerging photographer needs a mentor, his years shooting for National Geographic, and how he maintains his vision across personal and assigned work.
La Nostalgia
Hovering on the border between the land and the sea, the past and present—a video interview with the photographer behind an award-winning series of diptychs about that passing, pernicious mood: nostalgia.
Wear Good Shoes: Inspiring Advice from Magnum Photographers
Download this free 60-page PDF from Magnum Photos—filled with excellent tips, advice and words of wisdom from the photographers at Magnum, as well as many of their iconic images. A great resource for anyone who wants to make better pictures.
Question the Image: A View from Two Poles of the World
“Art can catalyze empathy and respect.” Alasdair Foster, a curator, researcher, and writer who draws on an array of experiences from around the world, offers his fascinating perspective on photography—and where it’s going next.