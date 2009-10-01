The wonders and calamities of nature and life on Earth seem as endless as the cosmos themselves. Here are 65 amazing photo series that draw their inspiration from the beauty of nature, the cycles of life, changing weather and environments, and much more. The editors of LensCulture hope you find some inspiration from these 65 photographers whose work ranges from the poetic and sublime, to conservation, activism, documentary, reportage, landscape, wildlife, marco, micro, and humanity’s impact on the planet we call home.



Enjoy!



—Jim Casper and the editorial team at LensCulture



Click on each name below to see a full feature article about each of these 65 photographers:



