The wonders and calamities of nature and life on Earth seem as endless as the cosmos themselves. Here are 65 amazing photo series that draw their inspiration from the beauty of nature, the cycles of life, changing weather and environments, and much more. The editors of LensCulture hope you find some inspiration from these 65 photographers whose work ranges from the poetic and sublime, to conservation, activism, documentary, reportage, landscape, wildlife, marco, micro, and humanity’s impact on the planet we call home.

Enjoy!

—Jim Casper and the editorial team at LensCulture

Click on each name below to see a full feature article about each of these 65 photographers:

Plastic tree #49 © Eduardo Leal
Eduardo Leal - Plastic Trees
A worker with a water hose tries to tame an iceberg of foam formed from chemical waste dumped by factories along the Yamuna River, one of the principal tributaries of the Ganges. © Giulio Di Sturco
Guilio Di Sturco - Living Entity
Andromeda © Beth Moon
Beth Moon - Diamond Nights
Stars, 8© Ellie Davies. Stars, 2014. (Source Material Credit: STScI/Hubble & NASA). Ellie Davies - Stars
Passage, Levens Hall © Beth Dow
Beth Dow - In the Garden
Tree #2, from the series Photography-Act © 2007 Myoung Ho Lee
Myoung Ho Lee - Tree
Paul 3 © Nelly Rodriguez
Nelly Rodriguez - Photos of Solitude from the Swiss Mountains
Snared and doomed by a gill net, a thresher shark is among an estimated 40 million sharks killed each year just for their fins.
© Brian Skerry/National Geographic
National Geographic - 125 Years of National Geographic
From the series “Polaris” © Acacia Johnson
Acacia Johnson - Polaris
Untitled, from the series “Shadow Within”, 2010-2013 © Christian Houge
Christian Houge - Shadow Within
The Alpha Male © Darren Nisbett
Darren Nisbett - Primate
© Britta Jaschinski
Britta Jaschinski - Ghosts
Baobab 31 Madagascar 2010 © Elaine Ling
Elaine Ling - Baobab Tree of Generations
Sunburned GSP#576 (Annular Eclipse, Nevada), 2012 © Chris McCaw
Chris McCaw - Sunburn
Manifesting Infinity © Michael Donnor
Michael Donnor - Manifesting Infinity
© Chris Jordan From the series Midway: Message from the Gyre
Chris Jordan - Midway Message from the Gyre
Selijalandsfoss Waterfalls 2 © Fokion Zissiadis
Fokion Zissiadis - Iceland in Color
From the series “Hong Kong Waters” © Andreas Müller-Pohle
Andres Muller Pohle - Hong Kong Waters
From the series Oblivion © David Maisel
David Maisel - Oblivion
London, UK. © Marcus Lyon
Marcus Lyon - Exodus
On the shore of a vanishing island © Daesung Lee
Daesung Lee - The Vanishing Island
Behind a Little House (A) © Manuel Cosentino
Manuel Cosentino - Behind a Little House
Icesheet #4724, 22 degree & 46 degree halo, tangent arc, parry arc, cza and parhelic circle. © Murray Fredericks
Murray Fredericks - Topophilia
Degeneration © Dayna Bartoli
Dayna Bartoli - Floralfaunal Angiography
Untitled © Oyvind Hjelmen
Oyvind Hjelman - Anthologia
© Albarrán Cabrera
Albarran Cabrera - The Mouth of Krishna
From the photo series “Tokyo Parrots” © Yoshinori Mizutani
Kippo Yoshinori Mizutani- Tokyo Parrots
From the series “Planta Sapiens” © Eldar Zeytullaev
Eladar Zeytullaev - Planta Sapiens
Untitled, from the series of NAMI, 2006 © Syoin Kajii. Courtesy of the artist and FOIL GALLERY, Tokyo
Syoin Kajii- Nami
Nyiragongo Volcano, Virunga National Park, Democratic Republic of Congo. © Klaus Thymann
Klaus Thyman - To the Ends of the Earth
Reticulatad giraffe © Yusuke Sakai
Yusuke Sakai - Skin
Moose, from the series “Natural History” © Traer Scott
Traer Scott - Natural History
Dermacentor andersoni © Marcus DeSieno Marcus Desieno - Parasites
Gray Ghost © 2014 Kim Kauffman
Kim Kauffman - Florilegium
Porthcawl, Glamorgan. 17 May 2007. Low water 12 noon, high water 8 pm
© Michael Marten
Michael Marten - Sea Change
Top of Curtis Island, Cape Capricorn, north-east of Gladstone, Queensland, Australia.
Richard Woldenrop - Abstract Earth
The Beach © Jorge De La Torriente
Jorge de la Torriente - From Above
Wood Pile, Tyhee Idaho © Alexis Pike
Alexis Pike - Claimed Landscape

Rope Out, Regan, North Dakota, 2011 © Mitch Dobrowner
Mitch Dobrowner - Storms
FATA MORGANA © Douglas A. Yates
Douglas A. Yates - Alaska Watershed Calligraphy
Jungles 03 © Olivia Lavergne
Olivia Lavergne - Jungles
Untitled, from the series Waterscapes © Gerd Hasler
Gerd Hasler - Landscapes and Waterscapes
© Jean De Pomereu
Jean de Pomereu - Sans Nom
From the series, “Karczeby” © Adam Panczuk
Adam Panczuk - Karczeby: The Roots of Polish Life
Kuroishi City, Aomori Prefecture, 2006 © Toshio Shibata.
Courtesy of Studio Equis and Polka Galerie
Toshia Shibata - The Constructed Landscape as Art
NOA21-7-05 © Emma Livingston.
Emma Livingston - NOA Noroeste Argentino
From the series Covered, 2009 © Peter Ainsworth
Peter Ainsworth - Covered
Detail of “Traceryscape - SH521” © Aki Lumi
Aki Lumi - Traceryscapes: Net Enshrouded Landscape
Sun #175, 2010 © Claus Stolz
Claus Stolz - Heliographs
Rotterdam, Tuinhoven sheep on the noise barrier along the A16. © Ineke Key
Ineke Key - Landscape Boundaries
Shipbreaking © Pierre Torset
Pierre Torset - Shipbreaking
Dun Laoghrie Co., Dublin, Ireland © Brad Temkin
Brad Temkin - Rooftop Second Nature
Eruption II © Marcella S. Davis
Marcella S. Davis - Force of Nature

Aquilegia I © Fleur Olby
Fleur Olby - Colour from Black
“ALEXEY LEONOV” & her sister ship, abandoned fleet, Aral Sea
© Radek Skrivanek
Radek Skrivanek - Aral Tengizi: Story of a Dying Sea
Burj Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2009-10. © David Thomas Smith
David Thomas Smith - Anthropocene
Amos Coal Power Plant, Raymond, West Virginia 2004 © Black River Productions, Ltd. / Mitch Epstein. Courtesy of Sikkema Jenkins Co., New York. Used with permission. All rights reserved.
Mitch Epstein - American Power
From the photobook “Water” © Edward Burtynsky
Edward Burtynsky - Water
Green Gator © Karen Glaser 2007
Karen Glaser - Springs and Swamps
WALD | Landscapes of Memory © Michael Lange
Michael Lange Wald - Landscapes of Memory
intergalactic love hard coral close-up © Silvie De Burie Silvie de Burie - My Life Aquatic
untitled (Aquadeco) from the series Rune Lagu © 2008 Frank Yamrus
Frank Yamrus - Rune Lagu
From the series, Yangtze: The Long River © Nadav Kander
Nadav Kander - Yangtze: The Long River
Cutting bricks from stone. From the series “Karaba Brick Quarry” © David Pace
David Pace - Karaba Brick Quarry
Weather © Rona Chang
Rona Chang - The Land: 3 Photographer’s Views on the Landscape