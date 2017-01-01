To celebrate International Women’s Day 2017, the editors of LensCulture have selected 30 female photographers whose work captivates and inspires us. These 30 women have created projects that were among the most popular projects published on LensCulture in the last year.

This list is full of stories that stood out because of their remarkable vision, innovation, and dedication to the medium. Of course, this list could not accommodate all of the amazing photographers who inspired us this year—no slight is intended.

Diana Markosian - Looking Inward

Dominika Gesicka - This is Not Real Life

Elena Anosova - Out-of-the-Way

Vanja Bucan - Anatomy of False Memories

Sophie Gabrielle - Bl_nk Sp_ce

Gioia de Bruijn - Weekend Warriors and Beyond

Jessica Kelly - Boys & Men

Sandra Hoyn - The Longing of the Others

Luisa Dorr - Maysa

Johanna Benaïnous and Elsa Parra - A Couple of Them

Weronika Gesicka - Traces

Sonja Hamad - Jin-Jiyan-Azadi: Women, Life, Freedom

Gohar Dashti - The Stateless, Placeless Desert

Rahima Gambo - Education is Forbidden

Diana Matar - Evidence

Kate Fichard - Scarecrows

Naomi Harris - Oh Canada

Birgit Püve - Estonian Documents

Alia Ali - People of Pattern

Laurence Rasti - There Are No Homosexuals in Iran

Fatemeh Behboudi - Mothers of Patience

Mary Calvert - The Battle Within: Sexual Assault in America’s Military

Debi Cornwall - Gitmo at Home, Gitmo at Play

Annabel Oosteweeghel - Everlasting

Sandra Mehl - Ilona and Maddelena

Hannah Modigh - Hillbilly Heroin, Honey

Sara Lewkowicz - Maggie

Marta Berens - Suiti and Sami: Northern Love Stories

Laura Pannack - Youth Without Age, Life Without Death

Yan Preston - Mother River

Below, you’ll also find a selection of images that showcase the work of each of the photographers. Click on “see the full series” to view all of their amazing projects in full. We hope you enjoy, and cheers to all great women, everywhere!

—The editors of LensCulture