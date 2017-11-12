After a successful and warmly received 20th anniversary edition, Paris Photo is returning to the City of Light to cap off another inspiring year in the world of contemporary photography. As it does so elegantly each November, the fair will bring many of the world’s most well-known artists, blue-chip galleries and major collectors to Paris for a week of celebration, connection, and discovery. This time, Paris Photo will be presenting 190 exhibitions from 29 countries as well as talks, book signings and much more. Meanwhile, the city will play host to an amazing range of other photography-related activities. Below, we highlight some of the fair’s most intriguing offerings.

At the Grand Palais proper, four sectors make up the fair. The main sector highlights the galleries, which will feature diverse exhibitions that traverse the history of photography from the 19th century to today. Above the ground floor, the “Prismes” sector returns, putting its spotlight on 14 exceptional projects, all in large-format. These include Jungjin Lee, John Chiara and many more to discover. JP Morgan will also present a special exhibition titled “Lucid Objects,” which focuses on artists who are challenging the limits and boundaries of the medium. 32 book publishers will be in attendance, hosting an exciting array of signings and meet-the-artist events. And finally, a new addition to the programming this year will include a series of screenings and talk around the confluence of film, video, and photography, which will be held at the cinema space within the Grand Palais.

Other highlights include the annual Prix du Livre, given out as part of a partnership between Paris Photo and the Aperture Foundation. The full list of nominees and categories are available on Paris Photo’s website. For the second year, the Leica Oskar Barnack prize will be accompanied by a full-scale exhibition. This year’s laureate, Terje Abusdal, was featured in LensCulture earlier this year (and given a special award by one of our jurors, Alec Soth). We are immensely pleased to see his project receiving further recognition!

Below, we’ve included a curated list of talks and book signings that caught our eye. Of course, this is not a complete list, but since you can’t see everything, think of this as a good place to start. To help contextualize our choices, we’ve included previously published LensCulture features when relevant. You can find more information on all of the events in Paris Photo’s program.

Thursday, November 9



Signing, 12:30 PM: Joel Meyerowitz, Polka Galerie, A38



Signing, 3 PM: John Chiara, California, Aperture Foundation, F7

Signing, 4 PM: Stéphane Duroy, Unknown, Filigranes, J11

Signing, 4 PM: Mimi Mollica, Terra Nostra, Dewi Lewis, H5

Signing, 6 PM: Ken Hermann, Flower Men, Kehrer, F2

Artists’ talk, 3:30 PM: Rut Blees Luxemburg, Anastasia Samoylova, and Lucas Blalock (The Platform)

Artists’ talk, 6:45 PM: Conversation between Kevin Moore (writer and curator) and Roe Ethridge (The Platform)





Friday, November 10

Signing, 3 PM: Alexis Pazoumian, Faubourg Tremé, André Frère Éditions, H3

Signing, 4 PM: Jungjin Lee, Desert / Opening, Camera Obscura, A36

Signing, 4 PM: Simon Roberts, Merrie Albion, Dewi Lewis, H5

Signing, 4 PM: Marius Schultz, A Conversation with Nature, Damiani, G6

Signing, 4 PM: Peter van Agtmael, Buzzing at the Sill, Kehrer, F2

Signing, 5 PM: Sanne De Wilde, The Island of Colorblind, Kehrer, F2



Signing, 5 PM: Dougie Wallace, Well Heeled, Dewi Lewis, H5

Signing, 6 PM: Newsha Tavakolian, Tahmineh Monzavi, Ebrahim Noroozi, Jalal Sepehr, Jassem Ghazban and Babak Kazemi, Iran, année 38, Textuel, G5





Saturday, November 11

Signing, 1 PM: Eirini Vourloumis, In Waiting, Hatje Cantz, F4

Signing, 2 PM: Debi Cornwall, Welcome to Camp America: Inside Guantanamo Bay, Steven Kasher, D13

Signing, 2 PM: Weronika Gesicka, Traces, In Camera, A13

Signing, 2 PM: Alec Soth, Sleeping by the Mississippi, MACK, F3

Signing, 2 PM: Delphine Blast, Cholitas, Bessard & Les Yeux Ouverts, H4

Signing, 3 PM: Edgar Martins, Siloquies and Soliloquies on Death, Life and Other Interludes, Melanie Rio Fluency, A1

Signing, 6 PM: Kazuma Obara, Exposure, RM, G7

Signing, 6 PM: Patrick Willocq, Songs of the Walés, Kehrer, F2

Artists’ talk, 1:30 PM: Jim Goldberg & Donovan Wylie, Alec Soth, Brian Griffin (The Eyes Artist Talks)

Artist’s talk, 2:30 PM: Laia Abril (The Eyes Artist Talks)



Sunday, November 12



Artists’ talk, 1:30 PM: Conversation between Susan Meiselas and Mark Holborn (The Platform)

Signing, 3 PM: Roger Ballen, Ballenesque, Tom Christoffersen, B40

Around Town (outside the Grand Palais)



Off Print Paris

Now in its 8th edition, this enormous gathering of independent book publishers will bring together 130 organizations at Paris’ Beaux-Arts (The School of Fine Art). Every year promises new discoveries and reconnection with familiar faces. Hours below—come early or go late: it gets crowded!

Thursday, November 9

17:00 – 21:00

Friday, November 10

13:00 – 20:00

Saturday, November 11

11:00 – 19:00

Sunday, November 12

11:00 – 18:00





Polycopies

For those who are even more keen to discover off-the-beaten path publishers and emerging trends on the printed page, head over to the Polycopies. A boat conveniently located between the Grand Palais and the Beaux-Arts, this should be a stop for anyone who wants to discover a fresh name or experimental publisher. Come for the books, stay for a drink and the welcoming atmosphere. Hours below.

Wednesday, November 8: 13:00 - 21:00

Thursday, November 9: 11:00 - 21:00

Friday, November 10: 11:00 - 21:00

Saturday, November 11: 11:00 - 20:00



World Press Exhibition



The World Press Photo Exhibition 2017 in Paris presents the most compelling visual journalism of the past year, specially curated in the unique setting of Galleria Carla Sozzani in one of the city’s emerging neighborhoods. See LensCulture’s presentation of the winners and then make sure to visit the show itself. Well worth it and truly inspiring!



Foam Opening

Foam will present the work of their 2017 Foam Talents for a one-off installation at the Atelier Néerlandais. The recently renovated walls of the 18th-century Hôtel Lévis-Mirepoix, where Atelier Néerlandais is situated, will host a myriad of photographic work by the 20 image-makers. The event runs from 6 - 9 PM on the evening of November 9.

For those curious to learn more about these emerging photographers, see five of our previously published features on their work:

Sadegh Souri, Iran

David De Beyter, France

Namsa Leuba, Switzerland/Guinea

Filippo Menichetti and Martin Errichiello, Italy

Vasantha Yogananthan, France



Food Photography at Shakespeare and Co.



And finally, something a bit more light-hearted—an eye-opening look at the long-running alliance between food and photography! Although the two have become almost inseparable in the age of Instagram, this small discussion will bring a historical and critical perspective to the subject. In the words of the organizer Matthieu Nicol, “The photographs that appear in cookbooks are rarely just about food. They are rich documents that illustrate the lives and times in which they were published.”

The event will include Susan Bright, the independent curator and author of the book Feast for the Eyes (Aperture) and the book’s editor, Denise Wolff. It will take place in Shakespeare and Company’s scenic café beginning at 10 AM on November 10. If you need one more excuse to buy books this week in Paris, this is it!

Several LensCulture editors will be in attendance at Paris Photo this week; we hope to see you around the streets of Paris! It should be a lovely week full of rich visual material and absorbing exchanges.



—The editors of LensCulture

Editors’ Note: Paris Photo will run from November 9 - November 12, 2017. It will be held at the Grand Palais, in the heart of Paris. We look forward to seeing some of you there!